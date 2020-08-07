Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault near a sidewalk at Ninth Avenue and South El Camino Real Wednesday night.
At about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 5, officers were called to the scene and contacted a woman in her 60s who described the suspect as light skinned, in his late teens to early 20s, with brown bushy hair and with dark clothing. He was last seen walking southwest from the area, according to police.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance as information is preliminary. Anyone with security cameras in the area is being asked to look at footage for someone on foot or riding a bicycle on Aug. 5 from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., according to police.
Should further information become available, an update will be issued, according to police.
“We understand the impact of this event and we appreciate any help provided by the community,” police said in a press release.
Anyone with information and/or security camera footage is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or by email at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.