A sex offender who prosecutors say failed to comply with registration requirements and was found with a bag of methamphetamine in a Redwood City motel was sentenced Thursday to 32 months in state prison.
Julio Cesar Rodarte, 35, of Redwood City was at the Days Inn on El Camino Real when police responded to the motel management request that Rodarte be removed.
He was jumping and disturbing other guests May 29, prosecutors said.
Rodarte was arrested for possession of drugs and failing to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.