The Tom Lantos Tunnel on a coastal stretch of San Mateo County was partially shut down on Friday for a hazardous materials cleanup after a sewage tanker overturned there, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was first reported at about 6 a.m. on Highway 1 through the tunnel, which bypasses the notorious Devil’s Slide stretch of the coast.
Both directions of traffic were initially blocked after the big-rig carrying a 2,000-gallon sewage tank turned on its side.
By 7 a.m., one lane of traffic was open. But the truck was leaking blue and green water down the westbound side of the road, necessitating a hazardous materials cleanup.
Traffic through the tunnel was limited through the morning.
