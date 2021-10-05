Someone or a group of people shot into a restaurant on El Camino Real in unincorporated Redwood City early Sunday morning, leading to several minor injuries, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:57 a.m., deputies were called to Mariscos El Camino at 2627 El Camino Real on the report of gunfire. There were an undisclosed number of rounds fired into the restaurant. Deputies are following up with victims and witnesses, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information on the crime is asked to call Detective J. Fava at (650) 363-4192 or email jfava@smcgov.org.

