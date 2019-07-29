Seven people, six of them Oakland residents, suspected of being part of a gun battle outside of a San Mateo bar in June have been arrested, with one of them facing three counts of suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, police said.
Floyd Tuione, 27, a resident of Cypress in Orange County, faces those three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, as well counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit crime and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with force following a June 23 early-morning shooting outside a bar in the 500 block of South Norfolk Street. Only one uninvolved person received a minor injury, despite dozens of shots being fired, San Mateo police said.
San Mateo police detectives located the seven suspects in Alameda, Orange, San Joaquin and San Mateo counties. They, along with the North Central Regional SWAT and other law enforcement partners, arrested the men Thursday, July 25, and served four related search warrants, detectives said.
The Oakland residents arrested were Adrian Halatoa, 18; Gary Tuione, 19; Sela Kioa, 21; William Halatoa, 24; Halaholo Halatoa, 27; and Tonga Moa, 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.