Months after bidding farewell to former Superintendent Darnise Williams, Sequoia Union High School District’s Board of Trustees will be asked to name Interim Superintendent Crystal Leach to the role officially this Wednesday.
“The more feedback the board received, the more evident it became that Superintendent Leach is the right person to lead our district moving forward,” Richard Ginn, president of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees, said in a press release announcing the likely appointment of Leach as superintendent. “During her time at our district, Crystal has established herself as a collaborative leader that is known for having the courage to have difficult conversations while also building relationships with various stakeholders.”
District trustees will take up the decision to appoint Leach as superintendent on Wednesday, closing the door on a monthslong process to search for a replacement for Williams, who stepped down from the role late last year after just under two years in the position.
Leach began working with the district in 2019 as associate superintendent of Administrative Services. Before her time with the district, she was the chief business officer for Cabrillo Unified School District for nearly six years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix, a master’s degree in business administration from Walden University and a doctorate of education from California Baptist University.
“Crystal Leach is committed to the mission of preparing and engaging all students to excel in a global society,” board Vice President Shawneece Stevenson said in the release. “She understands that to excel in life we must embrace diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging as a pathway to rise together towards the goal of academic excellence and success.”
Leach was asked to serve as interim in late December and filled in as the district conducted outreach on what the community wanted in a new superintendent. She’d served in the role once before from September 2020 to June 2021 as the district looked for a replacement for former Superintendent Mary Streshly. Streshly was eventually replaced by Williams.
Once named superintendent, Leach’s official start date in her new role will be April 1. Her starting salary will be $291,979.25 with an additional $1,283.30 per year for holding a master’s degree and $1,283.30 per year for a doctorate, according to the superintendent agreement published on the board’s agenda website. Depending on her evaluation before the next school year, Leach will be eligible for a 2.5% salary increase that will also apply to the degree stipends.
“I would like to thank our school district community and the Board of Trustees for trusting me with the stewardship of our district,” Leach said in the release. “As superintendent, I will work to create an environment that is inclusive and supportive of every single member of our school district community, as I recognize that, we are at our best when we embrace our diversity in the pursuit of providing our students with a quality education.”
