After months of working without a contract, the Sequoia Union High School District and the Sequoia District Teachers Association have entered a tentative agreement that promises salary increases over the coming years with retroactive pay.
“The district and the Sequoia District Teachers Association are very happy with our recently ratified two-year agreement. All sides worked very hard on this,” Board of Trustees President Carrie Du Bois said in an email.
Trustees unanimously backed the agreement that offers teachers 2.5% raises during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, costing the district just more than $2 million. According to the salary schedule for the 2020-21 school year, employees could earn between nearly $71,000 to $158,000 annually depending on their role, years with the district and education level.
The two parties also agreed to switch from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System to the Self-Insured Schools of California by the 2022-23 school year. With that move, the district will also exit CalPERS’ health and welfare program at the start of 2023, opting to switch to SISC’s insurance program and costing the district an additional $767,015 to maintain teacher health and welfare benefits.
Also included in the agreement is new language around professional development and the creation of a committee made up of district staff and SDTA members to determine which five days of the school year the instruction will be held.
The parties also agreed to up to 10 days of catastrophic sick leave that can be used for when an SDTA member must care for a sick relative and for the district to engage with the teachers’ association as soon as possible after a major environmental or public health event for bargaining around any potential impacts to working conditions. The parties have also agreed to continue negotiating a COVID-19 leave side letter.
Additionally, changes to teacher evaluations were made that will require that evaluations be held at a mutually agreed upon time, though drop-in visits will still be permitted. Those being evaluated will also be required to submit a substantive lesson plan or observation form a day before the evaluation but can waive the requirement if their scheduled evaluation is canceled by the evaluator, triggering a potential pre-observation conference.
Bargaining teams for both parties reached the agreement on Jan. 28 and union members ratified the agreement in early February. SDTA President Edith Salvatore said in an email that the union was happy to work with the district on updating language around professional development and to establish a committee tasked with examining non-classroom positions “to ensure the work is sustainable.”
“We were pleased to be able to negotiate a salary increase for our members for this year as well as for next year, meaning that our members will be able to make plans knowing what their salaries will be in the future,” Salvatore said. “There were a variety of other improvements that address equity concerns and language updates throughout the contract.”
