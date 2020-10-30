Sequoia Union High School District officials appreciated and highlighted the value of school resource officers during a recent conversation examining the role of law enforcement figures on local campuses.
The district Board of Trustees discussed during a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 28, the program costing roughly $100,000 annually which places three officers on the Sequoia, Carlmont and Menlo-Atherton high school campuses.
Acknowledging the examination was inspired by a national conversation regarding the role of police on school grounds, high school district officials largely agreed it is beneficial to have trained officers specializing in dealing with students.
Following testimony from Menlo-Atherton High School’s officer KC MacDonald as well as administrators who advocated for the preservation of the police presence on campus, officials differentiated between the district’s experience and the national discourse.
“One would not want to paint the school resource officer relationship with the broad brush of police reform that is under discussion nationally,” said Trustee Alan Sarver.
The conversation to which Sarver refers is the growing concern among some social justice advocates who claim saving a place for police on campuses only strengthens the school-to-prison pipeline. As a result, school systems across the country have been re-evaluating whether they should eliminate or amend their programs.
Locally, both the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary and South San Francisco Unified school districts have examined similar programs and come to different conclusions. In San Mateo-Foster City, officials agreed to terminate school resource officer partnerships with the San Mateo Police Department, in search of alternative programs which can offer greater benefit to students.
Meanwhile in South San Francisco, officials agreed to preserve the partnership with the local police department, while agreeing to examine other ways to supplement counseling initiatives.
In South San Francisco, officials kept the program in part because they felt it would be beneficial to have a police officer present on campus who is skilled at working with students experiencing a crisis.
Such an argument resonated with Sequoia Union High School District officials too, who felt the expertise offered by resource officers trained to work with students is a greater value to the system than an officer dispatched in case of an emergency.
To that end, district Student Services Director Jarrett Dooley said school officials will occasionally opt to not involve police in an incident involving a student if the school resource officer is not available to intervene.
To offer officials greater peace of mind, MacDonald said school resource officers consider their role to be a mentor and educator rather than an enforcement presence.
“We are there to make sure kids are safe, first and foremost. And that kids are getting an education,” he said.
MacDonald’s presence at Menlo-Atherton High School costs the district about $30,000 annually. Additionally, $35,000 is paid to the Belmont Police Department for the program at Carlmont High School and $30,000 is paid to the Redwood City Police Department for the program at Sequoia High School.
Meanwhile, the district pays nothing for partnerships with local police departments to support its other campuses, but those sites do not have a specified school resource officer either. The county Sheriff’s Office operates a similar program at the Woodside High School campus, but an officer is not on the school grounds all the time.
For his part, school board President Allen Weiner said initially he was inspired to host the conversation regarding school resource officers to get a firmer grasp on specifics associated with the program.
But following the discussion, Weiner shared his confidence that the programs were appreciated and held in high esteem by the administrators and members of the school community who are on campuses regularly.
Trustee Carrie DuBois shared a similar perspective. Acknowledging that she has not always been comfortable with having a police presence on campus, she said she was heartened to know that those at the school sites deeply appreciate school resource officers.
“I learned quickly that SROs were very much valued,” she said.
