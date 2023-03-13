The Sequoia Union High School District will soon begin looking for a new superintendent and a recent survey shows district students, parents and staff are hoping for someone community minded, present and highly skilled to fill the role.
“The new leader must be strategic in seeking to build relationships and partnerships throughout the district,” read the survey report. “Community groups want their voices to be heard and their opinions to be reflected in the direction of the district initiatives and programs.”
Eric Andrew, a consultant with Leadership Associates, presented the data during a Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, March 8. Leadership Associates was tapped by the district to assist in its search for a new superintendent following the departure of Dr. Darnise Williams, who stepped down from the role late last year after just under two years in the position. Associate Superintendent Crystal Leach has been serving as interim since William’s departure.
Rumors that Williams would be leaving the district caused some community members to express their disappointment with the news, many lauding Williams for her work to advance equity initiatives in the district.
Equity and diversity remain top concerns for the school community, according to Leadership Associates’ survey and input sessions with board members, staff and community stakeholders. Across groups, respondents also agreed they’d like a superintendent with extensive experience overseeing a district similar to Sequoia Union High School District, district budgets and finances, and a proven track record of advancing student performance.
They’d also like someone who is an innovative, empathetic, equity-minded, collaborative, accountable, courageous, and visionary consensus-builder, Andrew said. Good communication skills are also a top quality of interest, along with someone who will be approachable and visible on campuses, values transparent leadership, cares about school safety, advocates for the needs of all students and leads by example.
More than 80 people participated in virtual meetings while 702 people responded to the district survey. Parents, at 439, accounted for the largest groups of respondents. Another 165 identified as teachers, 135 as school volunteers, 72 as classified employees, 68 as other certificate staff, 47 as administrators, and dozens of other public officials, business owners and community members.
Abbie Korman, a district teacher, argued during public comment that the sample size was too small to accurately reflect the views of the thousands of district stakeholders. She noted only 13 Spanish-speaking parents responded to the survey which was only open to the public for nine days and asserted the district should be doing more to gather community feedback.
“While survey data is very important, I question the value of it when it only highlights the tiniest percentage and often already most engaged stakeholders,” Korman said. “Email is not enough, a survey is not enough, one parent liaison at each site is not enough.”
Andrew said responses weren’t as robust as they were when the district held its last superintendent search process two years ago but said the team was still “very pleased” with the feedback received.
The previous search may have caused some to not participate given that they had already provided comments not very long ago, he said, while also suggesting that some may have struggled to find information on the survey and events and that winter break could have had a negative effect on the number of responses.
Board Vice President Shawneece Stevenson said she agreed with Korman. She said she received email comments from people who said the time frame to respond to the survey was too short and other daily responsibilities added to their inability to complete the survey.
Stevenson noted though that the matter of public outreach is “not a you issue, that’s an us issue,” when it comes to ensuring community members are engaged and looped into the conversation around selecting a new superintendent. No decision was made during Wednesday’s meeting and officials have yet to release details on the superintendent search process.
