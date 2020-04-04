Sentencing of two people, who prosecutors say operated an online travel agency based in San Mateo County and used funds of customers to pay personal and business expenses while selling invalid tickets, is scheduled for June 3.
Pacifica resident Frank Simon DeLevi, 34, and Yevgeniy Savitskiy, 35, of Danville, operated the Fly Infinite Press Agency and from 2015 to 2017 sold what they claimed were discounted airline tickets, prosecutors said.
Some victims never received a ticket, others had their tickets canceled by the airline and in one incident the victims’ tickets were canceled mid-trip, prosecutors said.
The defendants refused to refund $67,774 due victims and encumbered client funds totaling $108,349 by using the money to pay personal and business expenses, according to prosecutors.
Both defendants pleaded no contest to felony failure to return funds to passengers and felony withdrawal of money from a trust account for personal use, prosecutors said.
