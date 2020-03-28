Sentencing of a South San Francisco resident, who prosecutors say pointed a rifle at a man delivering $1,270 in pay, was continued Thursday and set for May 7.
Donnie Ray Rodriguez, 37, worked for the victim driving luxury RVs to customers who rented the vehicles for trips, prosecutors said.
The victim drove with a 68-year-old passenger and arrived Aug. 3, 2019, at Rodriguez’s home, where Rodriguez appeared wearing all-camouflage clothing, tactical gloves, sunglasses and carrying an AR-15 rifle along with a Glock pistol on his hip, prosecutors said.
Rodriguez pointed the rifle at the driver, removed the car keys and then pointed the rifle at the passenger, prosecutors said.
The driver was able to call 911 and police arrested Rodriguez. Police found two more firearms inside the home and several hundred rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.
Rodriguez pleaded no contest Feb. 10 to robbery and other charges.
