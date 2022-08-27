A man accused of attacking his friend with box cutters following a pushup and arm-wrestling contest in San Carlos has been sentenced to two years in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Saul Yolcastro, 32, of San Mateo, was drinking with the man outside the Home Depot parking lot on Old County Road Feb. 23 when an argument broke out. Yolcastro pulled out the box cutters and caused several injuries, according to prosecutors. Yolcastro fled before being found and arrested. He was sentenced at his Aug. 26 court date. He has served most of the time while the judicial process played out.
