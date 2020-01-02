A 23-year-old Florida man pleaded no contest Monday to felony threats after prosecutors say he threw water in the face of the manager of a coffee shop at the San Francisco International Airport and threatened to kill responding officers.
Robert Munn, was placed on three years probation and sentenced to 120 days in county jail with credit for time served.
Munn swung a glass bottle at an officer’s head Nov. 1 and in the struggle that followed kept trying hit officer with the bottle, now broken and with sharp edges, prosecutors said.
An officer’s face was cut, prosecutors said.
Receipt of the restitution report — and order for restitution to victims — is set for Feb. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.