Sentencing of a South San Francisco man, who pleaded no contest to felony elder fiscal abuse involving a 70-year-old Belmont resident, was continued Wednesday to May 22.
Michael Anthony Kalvig, 36, had access to the 70-year-old’s personal information and opened new accounts in 2017, prosecutors said.
Losses totaled more than $100,000, according to prosecutors.
