After months of self isolation and anxiety, seniors — the most fatally vulnerable population to COVID-19 — were given hope when the state announced those 65 and older could be vaccinated but communication, technical and supply hurdles faced those who attempted to seek treatment.
“I just wish there had been a better protocol as far as reaching out to older people,” said Pablo Perez, an 88-year-old Burlingame resident. “You’re pretty much out there on your own to do these things which was frustrating to us.”
Perez and his neighbor three houses down, Robert Bachrach, were eager to access vaccine appointments through their health care provider, Sutter Health. The two men and their wives have sparingly left their homes or seen their families for the past 10 months out of fear of contracting the virus.
But when announcements came they’d be eligible for inoculation, neither the men, nor their wives were informed by Sutter Health that appointments were going to be made available on Jan. 15. Instead, they were contacted by friends who had either heard about the change through the news or somehow managed to speak with an employee.
For weeks, county officials have directed residents to contact their primary care provider for vaccine information being that these multi-county entities would be responsible for inoculating their patients. The county would cover those within its health care system, the uninsured and people covered by Medi-Cal.
“When you go to a primary care physician they say ‘well we don’t know.’ It was disgraceful,” said Bachrach, a 78-year-old Burlingame resident with a heart and lung condition. “[Sutter] should have kept primary care physicians informed and if they didn’t know what was happening they should have just said that.”
By Friday, the county expected to distribute roughly 95% of its vaccine allocation, said Dr. Anand Chabra, the section chief of COVID-19 Mass Vaccination, during a town hall hosted by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo on Thursday.
Chabra and Dr. Mark Adams, the chief medical officer of El Camino Health in Santa Clara County, both noted that supply restraints have greatly limited the counties. Despite the state’s permission to broaden vaccinations to residents ages 65 and older, San Mateo County is still working on vaccinating its 38,000 Phase 1A health care workers but has only received roughly 26,000 doses.
“The fact that our supply is unpredictable is very, very challenging,” said Chabra, noting state shipments have ranged in size from 100 doses to thousands. “I know the state wants to make it more predictable, as do the feds, but it has happened yet.”
Some large health care systems in San Mateo County, including Sutter Health and Kaiser Permanente, began vaccinating residents ages 75 and older, receiving their own allotments directly without county interference. But both networks have been inundated with calls with some patients having more luck booking than others.
Booking successes and struggles
Bachrach got online to register himself and his wife, Andrea, for their vaccine appointments at 7 a.m. Jan. 15, the first day vaccine time slots were offered. Being tech savvy helped him secure the appointment as early as possible, he said, noting that finding the links to the appointment landing page wasn’t easy.
By Jan. 17, the Bachrachs received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine in the parking garage of the Palo Alto Immunization Clinic and were scheduled to receive their second dose Feb. 14. The wait was long, Robert Bachrach said, but the staff was doing their best.
“Getting vaccinated felt like a reprieve from death row frankly,” said Bachrach, hopeful that vaccine rollout under the new administration will be smoother.
Unlike the Bachrachs, Perez, 88, and his wife Yolanda, 82, struggled to get on the crashing website for three days, having tried calling the medical system’s hotline first. Once Perez finally gained access to the appointment landing page using two separate computers, the nearest immunization clinic was in Antioch and the soonest appointment was two weeks out.
Feeling grateful, they took the time slots not realizing they’d have to drive 60 miles to get to the clinic. Perez said the couple hasn’t traveled that far since the pandemic first hit the region 10 months ago.
After learning friends had booked earlier appointments at closer locations, Perez said he tried calling the Sutter appointment hotline 20 times but was unable to connect with a representative. He wanted to know whether he could rebook for something more convenient but was too concerned that the couple would have to cancel without a better option and be forced to rebook further out.
“It’s a hassle when you’re 88 years old,” said Perez. “I guess if I was 18 or 20 it wouldn't be such a hassle.”
Lacking communication
Both Perez and Bachrach were disappointed they never received direct information about how to book vaccine appointments and what to expect from Sutter. Perez noted a friend in her 70s is still waiting to be contacted instead of taking the initiative to book online.
Without commenting directly on the communication failures, a Sutter Health representative said in a statement that Sutter patients 75 and older can book appointments online or over the phone.
Becker during Thursday’s town hall said Sutter Health leadership informed him the health care system would be hosting a large vaccine clinic at the San Mateo County Event center by the end of the month.
“We are encouraged the state of California is expanding its vaccine eligibility as they begin building capacity to vaccinate Californians,” read the Sutter statement. “We share in the excitement and hope that comes with the COVID-19 vaccine and are working extremely hard to meet eligible patients’ scheduling requests.”
After speaking with Kaiser Permanente officials, Becker said the network has only received enough doses to vaccinate 2.5% of its 12.4 million members. Officials also noted the state's move to expand the age of vaccine eligibility overloaded their systems.
Dignity Health is considering expanding vaccines to cover patients over the age of 65 but is currently focusing on its Phase 1A employees, said Becker.
Distant normal
Once fully vaccinated, Perez and Bachrach still intend on fully adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol. New virus strains reported across the state are not alarming to Bachrach, confident in the science behind the vaccines, but each appears to be more contagious than the original.
Chabra and Adams both implored the public to also maintain safety practices, noting early studies show vaccines appear to be effective against the new strains.
After sheltering so long and abiding by safety precautions, Perez and Bachrach shared disappointment with others, particularly young people, for not doing the same. But ultimately, they hope troubles with vaccine planning from the federal level down to the local and private sectors is remedied.
“We’re grateful that we are able to get the vaccination regardless of the hurdles,” said Perez. “Hopefully Sutter Health and other medical providers contact the elderly who are out there that don’t necessarily read the newspaper or know what to do.”
