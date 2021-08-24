A bill touted as a way to aid the housing crisis by streamlining the upzoning of infill and transit-rich neighborhoods for small multiunit buildings yet lambasted by opponents who said it would turn homeownership into a competitive sport for pension funds, rental giants and other deep pockets passed the Assembly Monday.
The legislation, Senate Bill 10, authored by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, passed by a vote of 41-9 and will now return to the state Senate for final approval before heading to the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Locally, Assembly Speaker pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, and Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, voted in favor.
SB 10 allows cities to voluntarily upzone nonsprawl areas close to transit or in existing urbanized locations up to 10-unit buildings without going through the California Environmental Quality Act. Cities will also be able to designate these projects as by right, meaning they can be approved ministerially and without a lengthy approval process. Right now, it is illegal to build any more than one unit of housing per parcel in areas subject to single family zoning, according to Wiener’s office.
The legislation was opposed by Livable California, which took issue with the bill’s ability to solve the housing crisis and whose representatives said would create gentrification and increase land speculation. Livable California also opposed Senate Bill 9, authored by state Senate President Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, which would allow for lot splits and duplexes in areas currently zoned for single-family homes. The bill is up for a vote in the Assembly this week.
