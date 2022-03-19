Law enforcement agencies on the Peninsula and throughout the state could soon need to reverse course on encrypting their radio communications, following a new bill introduced by state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, this week.
Departments in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos and many more in the greater Bay Area have all recently moved to encrypted transmissions, leaving members of the public and journalists unable to listen to police activities. Other cities including Atherton and San Bruno have announced plans to follow suit.
The (often costly) switches come after a 2020 memo from the California Department of Justice which states law enforcement agencies must encrypt the communicating personal information or otherwise alter polies so the information is no longer accessible to the public.
But according to Becker’s office, the subsequent move to encrypt all communications by many departments represents a “poor decision” and prevents “the press and the public from access without legislative or public comment.”
His law would instead require the bulk of day-to-day communications be “accessible to the press and public, so long as they are not undercover operations or confidential information.” Public access could be granted via traditional radio channel scanning equipment, online streaming, equipment to access encrypted communications or by other technology.
Becker’s office points to the California Highway Patrol, which adopted a hybrid approach in which most information is still relayed unencrypted but personal information, as laid out by the DOJ memo, is protected.
Personal information is described as that which can be used to “distinguish or trace” an individual. That could be a name in combination with information like a driver’s license or ID number. Officers commonly relay such information during traffic stops.
San Bruno police earlier this month proposed a several-million-dollar plan to upgrade and encrypt its entire radio system, moving from its current 400 megahertz frequency to the encryptable 800 megahertz spectrum. Police Chief Ryan Johansen had indicated the upgrades would put the city in compliance with the memo in addition to substantially improving the department’s radio’s range and reliability.
In Atherton, police said their plan to completely encrypt communication would cost $250,000.
News organizations often rely on access to police communications to report on breaking news. The bill is being sponsored by the California News Publishers Association and the California Broadcasters Association.
Last year in Colorado a bill passed that specifically affords members of the media access to police communications after many agencies there had similarly begun moving to full encryption.
Becker’s bill will still need to pass the Senate and Assembly and receive the governor’s sign-off before becoming law.
