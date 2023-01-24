A program to allow more access to community college in San Mateo County is part of a larger effort to encourage more California students to enroll in four-year universities — which is a priority for state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo.
Becker, in a newsletter, noted state officials have also put more pressure on, and resources into, the UC and CSU systems to enroll state residents over out-of-state or international applicants.
Becker credited the push for leading to a record number of California students being admitted into the UC system this fall at 85,268. At the same time, out-of-state enrollment fell by 19% while international enrollment fell by 12% compared to 2021.
On average, Becker said, three of the state’s largest campuses — the University of California, Berkeley; the University of California, San Diego, and the University of California, Los Angeles — expect to see an increase of 300 students at each campus every year over the next four years.
“One of my priorities has been increasing access to higher education for all Californians,” Becker said in a newsletter Monday. “Thanks to the Legislature and the governor, we have once again begun prioritizing the enrollment of California residents over out-of-state and international applicants.”
In total, the state aims to add about 33,000 more students to its UC and CSU systems over the next eight years, Becker said, comparing it to the equivalent of building a new campus. To achieve its goal, Becker said more satellite campuses will be to be established and more courses offered online, in addition to reducing out-of-state enrollees.
Newsom has proposed a 5% funding increase for the UC system, about $215.5 million, and the CSU system, about $227.5 million, to help ensure more Californians are enrolled. The funding bump would come a year after the state infused the UC system with nearly $99 million to prioritize enrolling California students who pay about $30,000 less a year for tuition compared to out-of-state students, Becker said.
“As a member of the Senate Budget Committee, I plan to keep a focus on funding the UC, California State University and community college systems,” Becker said.
This priority folds into legislation authored by Becker. Senate Bill 893 took effect at the start of the year just weeks before spring classes began, allowing the San Mateo County Community College District to waive a state-mandated $46-per-unit enrollment fee over the next five years for county residents.
“As a district, we cannot be more excited to offer all of our San Mateo County residents access to free college,” Mike Claire, chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District, said. “As a former San Mateo County Community College student, I know how important it is for our students to have such a critical pathway at their fingertips.”
The pilot program will cost the district upwards of $8 million a year to implement, a price tag district officials have said is worth it to uplift students. Thousands of students across the district’s three campuses — College of San Mateo, Cañada College and Skyline College — qualify for the program as long as they reside in the county.
District officials have aimed to reduce barriers to enrollment locally over the years. Under the Promise Scholar Program, enrollment fees were already being waived for about 2,000 students who proved a need for financial support. About 6,000 students qualify for the program in total, which offers financial assistance with tuition, books, food, transportation and other fees.
Trustees also did away with parking and student health fees districtwide at the start of the school year. That move, they estimate, will save students $700,000 and $770,000 combined.
Eventually, the district will have to develop a framework for determining a student’s financial need for the fee-waiver program to be in compliance with SB 893. That will require the district to devote more resources toward increasing the number of students who complete their financial documentation.
Meanwhile, board President Lisa Petrides said the district is fortunate Becker and Gov. Gavin Newsom shared its vision of connecting more students to higher education.
“As a board, we are proud of the fact that our free community college program is literally being seen as the model to follow throughout California,” Petrides said. “That access is what is going to power the California Dream well into the future, and our role is to remove barriers to the success of our students and support them on their path forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.