Redwood City officials want more so-called missing middle housing in the city and are exploring potential zoning amendments to facilitate the development of it.
Missing middle housing refers to house-scale buildings with multiple units, including duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes, in walkable areas.
The topic of missing middle housing and how to get more of it built was the subject of a joint meeting with the Planning Commission and Housing and Human Concerns Committee Aug. 20. Commissioners and committee members were careful to note they are not considering upzoning or rezoning, but “zoning text amendments” to allow for different types of housing in the city’s residential neighborhoods.
“I’m a big supporter of the whole concept of missing middle housing,” said Commissioner Rick Hunter. “This is the most promising means of increasing the housing we so desperately need while maintaining the character of our neighborhoods and to the extent that we actually can do that it’s like the holy grail of increasing housing.”
It’s called missing middle housing because it’s more affordable than single-family homes and can be a valuable form of housing for middle-income families, and because it’s rarely constructed, according to a staff report.
The city’s R-2, R-3, R-4 and R-5 districts are the ones designated for multifamily and missing middle housing, but are overwhelmingly filled with single-family homes, which account for 64% of the housing in those districts. Duplexes and triplexes are just 31% of the housing in those districts while planned developments and lots with four units or more account for just 4% of the housing there.
Acting Planning Manager Diana O’Dell attributes that disparity in the types of density to zoning changes implemented in the 1960s. Because of those changes, over 75% of lots in the above districts are too small to accommodate a duplex or triplex. Officials are now looking to relax those standards.
Potential zoning changes include reducing the minimum lot size for a duplex from 7,500 square feet to 5,000 square feet and reducing minimum lot size for a triplex from 10,000 square feet to 7,500 square feet. Removing or reducing lot width requirements of 50 feet for a duplex and 75 feet for a triplex is also on the table.
As for parking, officials discussed requiring just one parking space per unit instead of two and to not require the spaces to be covered. They also considered allowing tandem parking as well as parking anywhere on the lot.
Commissioner Rene Ortega is in favor of modifying development standards, but suggested a reduced parking requirement would exacerbate problems that already exist for many.
“I suspect that’s going to be a big concern in the community,” he said, according to a video of the meeting. “The streets are already full of cars so where will you put these additional cars?”
HHCC member Elan Scheinman suggested parking concerns shouldn’t be a top priority in the midst of a housing crisis and went on to suggest a few possible solutions, including shared parking.
“We actually have a lot of parking in Redwood City and it’s just time of use parking. Whether it’s schools that are totally empty, parking lots at night and shopping centers with acres of concrete,” he said. “I’d argue we don’t have a parking problem in Redwood City, we have pockets of problems and we should think about it holistically that way.”
While the aforementioned zoning changes are being contemplated for districts already zoned for missing middle housing, Commissioner Rick Hunter said he’d like to also see missing middle housing in the R-1 single-family home district.
“To my mind that’s really where the benefit is going to be and it’s going to be harder to do that, it’s going to be a bigger rock to push,” he said, noting that there are three times as many lots in the R-1 and RH zoning districts compared the aforementioned R-2 through R-5 multifamily districts.
Hunter also sees no need for income restrictions on missing middle housing, which he described as naturally affordable.
“Because the way I see it is this is naturally affordable housing, it’s more units with fewer amenities so it’ll be naturally more affordable and we want to encourage that as much as possible,” he said.
Scheinman, on the other hand, isn’t convinced that such housing is naturally affordable.
“I question the assumption we’re making that missing middle is naturally affordable,” he said. “Before we jump to that assumption, I think we should do a little bit of research to find out if you tear down a small house and put a duplex is that going to get bid up to $2 million? Or is it truly natural?”
He went on to suggest potentially requiring one of the two units in a duplex to be reserved for a teacher or those making low incomes.
Staff will continue to gather data and study the best strategies for growing missing middle housing. The above proposals will likely evolve over the course of an extensive community outreach process before they’re considered by the City Council.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.