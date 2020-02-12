The second phase of the Express Lanes project on Highway 101 began Monday in San Mateo County, which means commuters can expect delays most nights for at least the next two years, according to Caltrans.
Construction work will occur overnight, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., between Sunday and Thursday through mid-2022.
“It’s fair to say at any given night we could be experiencing a 15-25 minute delay,” said Bart Ney, chief public information officer for Caltrans. “The goal is to avoid delays before 9 p.m. and after 6 a.m. The daily commute is what we’re trying to preserve as we do this work.”
The project will construct a new lane in each direction of the highway between the Whipple Avenue exit in Redwood City and Interstate 380 in South San Francisco.
The far left lane in each direction will be converted to an express lane, on which buses and carpools of three or more people can travel for free while solo drivers will have to pay a toll that fluctuates based on traffic volumes. Tolls will be paid via a Fastrak transponder.
Officials in the past have estimated tolls will average $1 per mile in San Mateo County. An equity program offering discounts to low-income motorists will likely be offered once the express lanes are open.
Another major part of this second phase of work is tearing down and rebuilding sound walls because they currently stand in the way of the project.
Caltrans will provide weekly updates, typically on Friday, about Highway 101 lane and ramp closures, Ney said. Information can be obtained by called 511 or by visiting 101express.com, where one can also sign up for email notifications.
The first phase of the $500 million project converted the existing carpool lanes between the Whipple Avenue exit and the Santa Clara County line into express lanes. The work entailed sign installation and restriping, among other tasks.
Officials say users of the new express lanes will be able to travel at least 45 mph at all times and the plan is to also roll out a series of express bus routes to travel on those lanes. SamTrans has already debuted one such route called the FCX which connects Foster City to San Francisco. It’s one of six express bus routes that will be rolled out in the coming years.
Express lane tolls are expected to generate between $10 million and $20 million each year.
The plan is to eventually extend the express lanes so they travel between San Francisco and San Jose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.