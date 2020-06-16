Days after the county Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter asking the state for a variance from its current shelter-in-place order, Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow discussed in a statement Monday the decision-making process for the request amid a forecast a wave may come later this summer.
While counties can be more restrictive than the state, they cannot be less and the intent of the variance has shifted from allowing rural counties to be more aggressive with opening than the state to counties wanting to match the new state orders. Morrow said Bay Area officials felt lower risk activities such as outdoor dining could be allowed, but that the state asked the county to apply for a variance. Rather than rescind the order allowing outdoor dining, Morrow felt asking for a variance was the best course, according to his latest statement.
Still, Morrow said the county’s case rate remains high and hospitalizations were worsening until recently, which led him to say models are forecasting a second case wave in August. Morrow also said his intent was to be in alignment with the state on reopening and the variance, if granted, will allow that. Moving beyond Phase 2, which the county is in now, will begin to allow businesses including hair salons, gyms, theaters and restaurants with indoor dining to reopen with proper social distancing protocol.
In his statement, Morrow said urged the county’s residents to follow the key behaviors well, including the extensive use of face coverings as the virus appears to be mainly transmitted by droplets which are emitted through sneezing, talking and sneezing.
“You all are now the most important variable in how our future will develop. ... As to a second wave in August, the existence of such a wave and it’s severity is entirely up to you. I believe we can completely avoid a second wave if everyone does their part,” he said.
There are 2,594 positive cases of COVID-19 in San Mateo County, with 99 deaths, 63 of which are in the over 80 age group. There are 27 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with eight in the ICU. The number of hospitalized patients has been dropping from 51 June 7 to 40 on June 12 to 27 June 15. Deaths at long-term care facilities remain at 67, according to San Mateo County Health data.
