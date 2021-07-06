Authorities are investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon on Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County.

The body was found at the beach shortly before 1 p.m. The person was clothed and appeared to have been the water for some time, the according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident comes after another man’s body was found on San Gregorio State Beach in San Mateo County on Friday.

On Friday at 11:55 a.m., deputies, California State Park rangers and firefighters responded to the north end of the beach where an unidentified deceased man had washed up on shore.

The man was clothed and appeared to have been in the water for some time, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office and the San Mateo County Coroner are investigating the deaths.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

