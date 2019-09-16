Several officers with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and Belmont police on Saturday searched an area near Highway 92, Interstate Highway 280 and Canada Road for an elderly man missing for more than two weeks.
Paul Patrick Farmer, 84, was last seen by his wife the evening of Aug. 26 at their home in the 1600 block of Molitor Road in Belmont, heading north on foot.
Farmer, who suffers from dementia and has a history of falls, is considered at-risk, according to police. He had no money on him or a cell phone when he was reported missing.
Saturday’s search in San Mateo County was hoped to develop information leading to Farmer’s whereabouts, but the search didn’t turn up any evidence or leads, according to Belmont police.
Belmont police detectives are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with information on this case to call the Belmont Police Department at 595-7400.
Farmer is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red ball cap, prescription glasses, a shirt or jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
