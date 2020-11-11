Whether convicted killer Scott Peterson should receive a new trial and be moved from San Quentin State Prison to the San Mateo County Jail is being considered by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullois after the California Supreme Court in October ordered the San Mateo County Superior Court to re-examine his 2004 murder conviction.
The California Supreme Court overturned Peterson’s death sentence in August. In October, it ordered the San Mateo County Superior Court to re-examine the conviction because a juror did not disclose involvement with other legal proceedings, including being the victim of a crime. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said on Monday if juror misconduct is determined, Peterson is entitled to a new trial.
A jury convicted Scott Peterson of killing his wife, Laci Peterson, 27, and their 8-month-old unborn son in 2004. He was sentenced to death in 2005. Peterson has maintained his innocence.
A Jan. 21 meeting is scheduled at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City to discuss conferencing, scheduling and further options, the DA’s office said. No trial or hearing has been set, and Peterson waived his right to a speedy trial, the DA’s office said.
If Peterson does get a new trial, the court must first have a trial to decide if he is guilty or not guilty of the murder. If found guilty or he does not get a new trial, he would still be eligible to retry the penalty clause of his original conviction. If there is a new trial, the prosecution team would be from Stanislaus County. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office would host them and give them office space and support, the DA’s office said. Peterson is still at San Quentin and would not be moved to the San Mateo County Jail until the Jan. 21 status hearing if he is at all.
