Tax measures proposed to benefit local elementary school districts were too close to call, according to initial election results which also showed a bond for the high school district apparently headed for failure.
Taxes supporting San Carlos and Burlingame school districts clung to close leads while a bond measure proposed to benefit the San Mateo Union High School district trailed by a more substantial margin, according to results posted late Tuesday, March 3.
Measure N is a $334 parcel tax with an $88 increase over a previous measure expiring soon and intended to bring in about $3 million annually the San Carlos Elementary School District. It gathered 68% of the vote — marginally ahead of the supermajority required to pass.
Measure L, a bond seeking to tax $15.55 per $100,000 of assessed value projected to raise an estimated $385 million for technology and safety projects in the high school district, lagged just below the threshold to pass with 52.67% voter support.
Meanwhile Measure O, a bond taxing Burlingame property owners $25 per $100,000 of assessed value to generate an estimated $97 million paying toward campus improvements, collected 55.8% of the vote.
Bonds needs 55% voter support to pass. Updated results will be posted each following day until there are no more ballots to count, according to the county Elections Office.
Kay Coskey, president of the Burlingame Elementary School District Board of Trustees, shared her belief that support for the tax would continue to grow over the coming days.
“We are still very optimistic that we are going to pass this tonight,” she said. “So once we pass it, I’m very grateful to our Burlingame community for supporting our local schools.”
She balanced that perspective by acknowledging it is too early to determine the outcome as ballots in the all-mail election will continue to be tallied. She noted though that school tax measures floated by other school districts in recent elections have gained support in subsequent counts.
“I’m really feeling like the trend will continue to move in a more positive direction,” she said.
Marc Friedman, president of the San Mateo Union High School District Board of Trustees, painted a more bleak picture of the path to success for his school system.
“I’m disappointed in the votes of the people who have been counted so far,” he said.
Friedman countered that perspective by noting thousands of ballots remain to be counted, and that returns through the night showed incremental progress for the district.
“We are gaining little by little by little but they still have a lot of votes to count,” he said.
The Burlingame and San Carlos elections were among those in which thousands of voters received incorrect ballots — a mishap that county elections officials blamed on a botched printing job.
For his part, Friedman said it is too early to determine whether the error affected the results. But he said examining outcomes in precincts where voters received misprinted ballots will be necessary to see if there is a large discrepancy between the rest of the voting districts.
