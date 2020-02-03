With budget problems looming over the school system, San Carlos education officials advanced a proposal to raise money with district land, while also plumbing the depths of the financial shortfall.
The San Carlos Elementary School District unanimously agreed Thursday, Jan. 23, to form a committee looking into the feasibility of leasing or selling the administrative headquarters at 1200 Industrial Road.
The decision came on the heels of an immersive discussion among trustees and Superintendent Michelle Harmeier regarding ways to grapple with the district’s $2.2 million deficit.
Under the decision, the board agreed to form a committee comprised of district and city officials as well as community members charged with looking into a proposal to declare the district office as surplus property.
Such a step is often a precursor for districts in the effort to lease or sell land. In previous discussions though, Harmeier has said the district would likely prefer to rent the site in an effort to balance the budget.
Income from property sales can only pay toward facility improvements, but rent money can go to the general fund and finance operations. Facing a mounting budget shortfall, officials have examined a variety of ways to boost revenue to maintain educational services.
The district purchased the land housing the district office in 2013, for $1.96 million. The acquisition was financed by Measure H — a $72 million bond measure approved in 2012.
Should officials ultimately agree to seek other uses for the site, the administrative headquarters may be return to their previous location on the Central Middle School campus, according to a district report. The committee examining the proposal is slated to meet Tuesday, Feb. 11.
In the meantime, officials will remain committed to discussing and collecting feedback on the budget deficit. As part of that effort, Harmeier met with teachers earlier this month to give an update on the district’s financial footing.
“We are letting staff understand what is causing our budget challenges, what is changing in our district and giving staff a chance to respond,” she said, according to video of the meeting.
The primary issue is a dwindling student population, said Harmeier, showing declining enrollment figures which she claimed is due to a climbing cost of living locally.
“The cost of the Bay Area has disrupted the district’s growth,” said Harmeier.
The district lost about 100 students last year, 50 in the current year and projected to lose another 40 next year, said Harmeier. As the district’s budget is filled primarily through allocations according to average daily attendance, the loss of students means less money from the state.
Combined with requirements to increase pension and retirement contributions, Harmeier said officials are operating on limited funding which has allowed the school system to preserve only its minimum reserve level.
“We are skating on thin ice,” she said, regarding the district only being able to meet its minimum contribution to its primary savings fund.
Looking ahead, she also doubted much relief would be offered by Sacramento, as lawmakers have prioritized other issues ahead of school funding when using a portion of its surplus.
While framing the legislative spending choice as disappointing, Harmeier said officials must prepare to notice employees whose jobs may be threatened by the budget crisis. First termination notices are due in March, though the final budget decision won’t come until June.
Officials are offered a financial lifeline through Measure N, the measure proposed on the spring ballot to extend the existing $246 parcel tax and add another $88 in a tax expected to generate about $3 million annually over the next eight years.
Harmeier said the tax passing would offer officials a cushion in examining the budgetary shortfall, while board President Carol Elliot said the presentation illustrated the need to get supermajority support needed to pass the tax.
“We really need to pass Measure N,” she said. “This really drives that home.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.