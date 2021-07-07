A mixed-use development proposal offering to bring workforce housing for Redwood City Elementary School District staff into the city was formally submitted for review next week in a joint effort between the school district and The Sobrato Organization.
“[Redwood City School District] and [The Sobrato Organization] are excited for the opportunity to work together on a proposal that will culminate in a first of its kind, in Redwood City, project where the sum is greater than the parts,” according to the project narrative submitted to the city.
The proposal would split nearly 391,000 square feet across office space, residential units and a three level parking garage. The new 170,000-square-foot office space would replace an existing 20,000-square-foot building currently serving as the Redwood City Elementary School District administrative building at 750 Bradford St.
A seven-story residential structure would replace the building at 603 Jefferson Ave., where the tech security company UnifyID stands. The site would feature 87 workforce housing units ranging from studios to three-bedroom spaces for RCSD teachers and staff.
The two buildings would share a parking structure with 263 stalls, including 76 residential spots, however, the size of the project would require a total of 564 stalls. An additional 60 bike parking spots would be included, seven more than required.
Within the project narrative, the agencies argue the proposal aligns with the city’s strategic priorities including housing, transit and children and youth.
The proposal was previously presented to the Redwood City Council during the city’s Gatekeeper Process last September, in which councilmembers provided feedback on multiple residential and mixed-use developments. Councilmembers expressed support for the proposal given the additional staff housing that could help teachers relocate to the city where their students live.
Public speakers also backed the proposal, many noting teachers and staff struggle to find affordable housing due to income levels disqualifying them from housing assistance while being too low to afford market-rate units.
Still, questions remained during the process for what level of affordability at which the residential units would be listed, with the school district explaining that a future needs assessment would help determine pricing.
Ultimately, the council approved moving the proposal forward during the Gatekeeper Process along with five other proposals. The development will still have to undergo the traditional city review process including environmental and design reviews and public hearings before a final decision is made.
Peter Tsai, vice president of real estate development for The Sobrato Organization and the project contact, declined to provide further comment on the proposal.
