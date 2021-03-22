After one year of the pandemic forcing school board meetings to be held remotely, San Bruno Park Elementary School District officials hosted their first in-person session — with limited success.
The district Board of Trustees held its meeting Wednesday, March 10, with elected officials and administrators all in the same room, with everyone masked and sitting apart at an appropriate social distance.
While officials felt some obligation to host an in-person meeting in the interest of showing solidarity with teachers who recently returned to the classroom, they admitted that the session featured ample technical difficulties.
Superintendent Jose Espinoza said the district acquired new audio and visual equipment intended to help broadcast the meeting to those watching at home, because limitations on hosting large gatherings precluded the community from attending.
But with masks muffling the conversation among officials, microphones struggled to capture large portions of the discussion and much of the broadcast was garbled for the home viewer.
“Unfortunately, we had some technical difficulties,” said Espinoza.
Board President Andrew Mason concurred, and admitted it was occasionally difficult for officials to understand each other in the same room.
“That was clearly not working well that night,” said Mason.
The in-person meeting issue will be one for public agencies across the county to grapple with eventually, as public health conditions improve, COVID-19 case counts drop, vaccination access improves and gathering restrictions are gradually lifted.
Since the pandemic started to spread last year, most public agencies pivoted with the rest of the business and education world to hosting remote meetings broadcast through online platforms such as Zoom.
But as life returns to normal, rebalancing the traditional way of conducting business against improvements identified during the pandemic could be a complicated process.
Espinoza said a key benefit of the shift to remote meetings for the San Bruno Park Elementary School District has been a spike in community engagement, as members of the district have been able to more closely follow school issues because the threshold for participation is lowered.
Looking ahead, Espinoza said officials are interested in preserving the remote access opportunity for community members.
“In terms of continuing with some type of meeting where the public can connect virtually, I for one hope that stays with a lot of districts,” he said. “Because if you see the amount of community that is able to participate versus before — there is an amazing level of participation, which at the end of the day benefits our schools.”
The challenge will be continuing to offer that access, while still honoring the obligation to hold in-person meetings and overcoming the technical issues which will allow the community to follow the conversation, said Espinoza.
For the San Bruno Park Elementary School District, Espinoza said an investment in the district office may be necessary to improve the antiquated facility’s online connectivity. And while he acknowledged there are costs associated with that effort, officials must gauge the expense against an interest in encouraging community engagement.
“We are doing the public’s work. And if we want to make it accessible for the public, let’s put some resources behind it, so we can improve our connectivity,” said Espinoza.
Both Espinoza and Mason expected that officials will spend the next few weeks attempting to iron out the technical issues in advance of the next meeting and, if the production quality has not improved, they will pivot for a moment back to hosting remote sessions. But the commitment is shared among officials to again hosting in-person meetings.
“We may go back to remote meetings, but it will be temporary until we are able to figure it out,” said Espinoza.
