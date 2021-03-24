Half Moon Bay High School student Cameron Geranios just wants to play. The tuba player in his high school band has been sidelined with the rest of his classmates for the last year and, with time running out in the school year, the 17-year old is worried about the lasting memories he may never get to make.
“It’s a bummer I’m missing out on stuff like that,” he said.
While he has been frustrated officials have yet to allow bands to play together — especially as in-person learning restarts and sports leagues are playing — a recent state decision suggested that restriction may soon be lifted.
The state Department of Health declared Tuesday, March 22, that bands, drum lines, choruses, choirs and drama troupes are low-contact activities while signaling that more guidance on what is permitted could be coming.
The most recent revision to state regulations could be music to the ears of band lovers. But before they celebrate, they must wait a beat.
Observing the regulatory process has been confounding for Geranios, who watched officials allow football and cheerleading to resume without granting bands the same opportunity.
“If football is being brought back, it seems like band is just as safe,” said Geranios.
But recognizing the concerns that playing wind instruments and singing could contribute to the spread of viruses, Geranios said he would be more than willing to observe stringent health and safety protocol.
“Spacing is not a big deal — especially with a marching band — we are pretty loud,” he said.
If it is a matter of taking a couple more steps apart to assure adequate social distancing, or applying covers to the end of instruments to lower the threat of transmission, Geranios said he is certain bandmates would have no problem doing whatever it takes to play together again.
Until this point, Geranios has largely had to leave his tuba in its case. Percussion players can gather in groups of 14 or fewer to practice, but that leaves most of the band still inactive.
Geranios said last fall a few of the band members held a practice with hopes of performing at the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival. But when health officials caught wind of the effort, they put the kibosh on the plan and Geranios said he has been inactive since.
“We are not allowed to do anything,” he said.
John Nazar, principal at Half Moon Bay High School, is a staunch advocate for bringing the band back.
“I would love the band to be performing in full form,” he said.
But his hands have been tied by regulations that have precluded music activities from beginning.
“As soon as there is a green light for an opportunity, there is no holding back there,” he said. “But I can’t go rogue because my responsibility is to follow guidelines.”
Nazar expressed some optimism at the most recent state action, and said he would move quickly to bring back the band as soon as possible.
Walter Anderson, music director at the school, also balanced his enthusiasm against an obligation to follow safety protocol.
“We want to make sure that whatever we are doing, we are doing it safely,” he said.
Since the pandemic started to spread, Anderson said he has grappled with a constantly changing set of regulations from state and local officials regarding what is allowable. To mitigate the impact on his students, Anderson said he has tried to pandemic-proof his educational game plan.
“I made a conscious decision at the beginning of this process to structure my class in a way that wouldn’t need constant restructuring,” he said.
That approach has allowed for a fair share of innovative approaches and remote instructional methods he said have yielded positive results. Yet despite the silver lining, Anderson acknowledged the process has been challenging.
And in light of an indication that restrictions may soon be lifted, Anderson said he would gladly accept news that the music may begin again.
“After all this, I’ll take it,” he said.
Geranious concurred.
“That is exciting to hear. I can’t wait to get back together with the band,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.