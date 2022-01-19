A man falsely using the name of a real deputy told a man he had two outstanding warrants of $2,000 Saturday and to drive to a CVS or Walmart to buy Moneypack Vouchers, then give him the numbers on the back but he was unsuccessful, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office and there was no loss. But it’s a scam that has taken place before in San Mateo County and the Sheriff’s Office says to watch out as they will never call asking for money. If someone does, the office says to hang up and call police.
