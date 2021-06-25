The Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival is back on this year, with an Oct. 16. scaled-back version intended for residents on the coast.
The free admission single-day event will give a taste of all the usual aspects of the festival on a smaller scale, except for the parade. The festival will be called Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Minifest 49.5, “Celebrate Gourd Times.” It will take place Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street from Correas Street to Filbert Street, a smaller section downtown.
Festival spokesperson Tim Beeman said the event would focus on the coast community given everything that happened last year with COVID.
“The goal is to target it to the coastside community,” Beeman said.
The 2021 festival had originally been canceled in May due to COVID-related health and safety guidelines and no timeline from the state at that time to lift attendance restrictions. The 2020 festival was canceled for similar safety reasons.
