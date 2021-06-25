The Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival is back on this year, with an Oct. 16. scaled-back version intended for residents on the coast.

The free admission single-day event will give a taste of all the usual aspects of the festival on a smaller scale, except for the parade. The festival will be called Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Minifest 49.5, “Celebrate Gourd Times.” It will take place Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street from Correas Street to Filbert Street, a smaller section downtown.

Festival spokesperson Tim Beeman said the event would focus on the coast community given everything that happened last year with COVID.

“The goal is to target it to the coastside community,” Beeman said.

The 2021 festival had originally been canceled in May due to COVID-related health and safety guidelines and no timeline from the state at that time to lift attendance restrictions. The 2020 festival was canceled for similar safety reasons.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription