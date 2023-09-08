Around 20 officers from various law enforcement agencies throughout San Mateo County will be participating in the San Mateo County Saturation Traffic Enforcement Program Tuesday in Belmont, San Carlos and San Mateo from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Officers will be looking for a number of violations to increase traffic safety and awareness in known trouble spots throughout San Mateo County. This is the seventh deployment in several planned multi-agency saturation deployments scheduled to be performed throughout San Mateo County in 2023.
