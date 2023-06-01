San Mateo has temporarily opened Saratoga Drive near the San Mateo County Events Center during the summer for activities like the San Mateo County Fair, although construction is still ongoing through 2023, San Mateo Public Works Director Azalea Mitch said.
The city still needs to finish the construction of the Underground Flow Equalization System project, and future activity will still require lane closures, Mitch said by email. The project will ensure an underground 5.3-million-gallon structure will eliminate sanitary sewer overflows during heavy rains when excess water overwhelms the city’s sewer capacity. The city has said the majority of pipeline work and resulting traffic impacts along South Delaware Street and Saratoga Drive are expected to be complete in the spring, although minor traffic inconveniences may remain through the summer.
