San Mateo has temporarily opened Saratoga Drive near the San Mateo County Events Center during the summer for activities like the San Mateo County Fair, although construction is still ongoing through 2023, San Mateo Public Works Director Azalea Mitch said.

The city still needs to finish the construction of the Underground Flow Equalization System project, and future activity will still require lane closures, Mitch said by email. The project will ensure an underground 5.3-million-gallon structure will eliminate sanitary sewer overflows during heavy rains when excess water overwhelms the city’s sewer capacity. The city has said the majority of pipeline work and resulting traffic impacts along South Delaware Street and Saratoga Drive are expected to be complete in the spring, although minor traffic inconveniences may remain through the summer.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription