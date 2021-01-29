A Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department deputy who claimed he was shot at during an ambush along a rural stretch of road last year has been arrested for allegedly making a false police report.
Detective Sukhdeep Gill, 27, was booked Friday on a misdemeanor charge for the police report and on a felony vandalism charge, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.
“This was looked into very carefully over the course of a year,” said Deputy District Attorney Jason Malinsky. “It became clear that Deputy Gill’s story just didn’t add up.”
On Jan. 31, 2020, Gill allegedly drove out to a remote spot along Uvas Road in an unincorporated area near Morgan Hill while on patrol, parked his patrol car and got out to urinate, sheriff’s officials said in a news release Friday. At about 10:30 p.m., Gill hit the emergency alert button on his radio and said shots were being fired, according to prosecutors.
He allegedly told investigators that as he was walking back to his car, “he was shot at by the passenger in a silver sedan that had turned off its lights as it approached him,” according to prosecutors. Investigators found one bullet lodged in his bodycam and multiple others in his car, Malinsky said.
Gill also said he fired two shots at the sedan as it drove off, prosecutors said.
Gill, who has been with the department since 2016, maintains his innocence, said his attorney Nicole Pifari.
