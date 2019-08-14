A sanitation truck traveling on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto Wednesday flipped and ended upside down in the southbound lanes after hitting another vehicle and the center median wall.
The incident took place at 12:26 p.m. around San Antonio Road. No injuries were reported.
A black sedan cut off the truck, prompting the driver to veer right. The truck hit the impact attenuators before it went out of control and traveled across all lanes toward the center median, according to a preliminary report from California Highway Patrol.The truck landed mostly on the center median wall and southbound lanes.
Three lanes in both directions were temporarily blocked following the incident. A fourth southbound lane was blocked later to assist with the towing of the sanitation truck.
The truck was towed off the highway and crews cleaned up the sewage spill from three southbound lanes. Traffic resumed on all southbound lanes at 5:11 p.m., CHP officials said. All northbound lanes reopened at 3:26 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.