Next week promises more information on the locations of coronavirus cases in the county and more specifics of possible loosening of some restrictions put into place in March to stem the spread of coronavirus, County Manager Mike Callagy said Friday.
Some residents and officials have been asking for more specific data on coronavirus testing results with positive cases by ZIP code and Callagy said that will be launched on Friday of next week. There has also been some pressure to open county parks and Callagy also said more information will be coming about that as well.
“There are conversations and plans in place to reopen parks in phases and we will talk more about that this week,” he said.
Parks were closed in reaction to the weekend of March 21-22 after the order to shelter in place when flocks of people came to parks and beaches. Loosening restrictions could include one-way trails and limiting some activities at parks with rangers and signs in place, Callagy said.
With good weather expected this weekend, Callagy said officials will continue to employ tactics that took place last weekend to ensure people are not gathering on the coast. Last weekend, sheriff’s deputies gave more than 650 verbal warnings mostly on the coast, with more than 300 written warnings. There could be fines and jail associated with violations of the order, but those will continue to be rare, officials have said.
“We ask that people hang in there,” Callagy said. “We will get through this together.”
The county reported 989 positive cases of coronavirus, an increase of 23 from the day prior, as well as two additional deaths for a total of 41. Twenty-six of those deaths have been of people over 80, with none under 49. There are 67 coronavirus patients in the county’s hospitals and 17 in the ICU. Nearly 10,000 people have been tested in the county and the average turnaround for tests in just under two days, with a goal of making it a one-day turnaround, Callagy said.
Health officers are continuing to think deeply about what’s next for the shelter-in-place orders that expire May 3 and the social and economic impacts of them, Callagy said.
