They’ve got crabs: Two Sunnyvale residents were cited on the 100 Block of Tunitas Creek for fishing for crab when out of season, it was reported at 12:38 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
San Bruno
Petty theft. A package was delivered to a mailroom on National Avenue but never received, it was reported at 3:11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Petty theft. Surveillance captured a resident stealing a package from a neighbor on Shelter Creek Lane, it was reported at 1:37 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Reckless driver. A sliver Mercedes was running red lights on El Camino Real, it was reported at 1:29 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.
Petty theft. Items were stolen on El Camino Real, it was reported at 11:36 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Burglary. A man stole a router and possibly other items from a business on El Camino Real business and , it was reported at 10:55 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
Millbrae
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 200 Block of Beverly Avenue for being in possession of drug paraphernalia while on probation, it was reported at 2:04 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Arrest. Someone was arrested on the 1000 Block of Old Mission Road for being in possession of methamphetamine, it was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Arrest. A Millbrae resident was arrested on the 1100 Block of Landing Lane, it was reported at 6:34 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
