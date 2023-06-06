Leaders at the Waypoint Church on West 25th Avenue in San Mateo are reassuring worried community members there are no plans for housing on its parking lot amid public concerns about the site’s future.
A May 30 public letter from the Waypoint Church Board of Elders, the governing body of the church, said it does not have any plans to build housing or advocate for any zoning change decision for its site in discussions for the city’s general plan, a blueprint that establishes future land use decisions.
“There are no plans or agreements,” said Angela Comstock, an elder board member and resident on 21st Avenue. “I can tell you there is no agreement to build there.”
Waypoint Church sent the letter in response to neighborhood worries and an April flyer that the church said contained some ambiguous and inaccurate information that led to misconceptions that there was a building proposal at the parking lot site. The flyer then led to interpretations there was an actual proposal from the church when there is only a city proposal for changing zoning in the area. The parking lot is near single-family homes and serves as a neighborhood farmers’ market, a place for the nonprofit Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute food and for nonchurch members to park when needed.
Lisa Maley is a member of 25th Avenue Speaks, a group of residents who want to see comprehensive outreach on the general plan and smart growth who sent a flyer to the neighborhood about the parking lot site. Maley said the community supports development as long as it is compatible with the neighborhood, and she believes the flyer was misunderstood by the church.
“We do value the church in our neighborhood, and we want to be good neighbors, and it wasn’t intended to cause any disruption,” she said.
Maley said neighbors did have reason to be concerned, given the zoning change designation and potential talk at the council level about the site’s use. Her group wants to see one to two stories, perhaps three in some areas, with the neighborhood against a potential “tower.” She said the flyer showed what could be built with state density bonus laws that allow developers to add more density if it builds a certain percentage of affordable housing.
“It wasn’t our intent to say this is what would happen,” Maley said. “It was intended to say this was the possibility.”
Zach Dahl, San Mateo’s deputy director of Community Development, said the new proposed land use zoning for the Waypoint Church parking lot is quasi-public, a shift to potentially allow housing if there is interest from the site’s owner. However, he noted there had been no final decision on the size or density of what type of housing would be allowed under a quasi-public designation, and any further decision would have more community engagement and council input.
Dahl said a final land use zoning decision would happen at general plan adoption, with final adoption scheduled for the beginning of 2024.
The City Council looked at higher density and heights for proposed land use designations at 25th Avenue in April. The church, at 194 W. 25th Ave., is not far from the 25th Avenue shopping area; and six months ago changed its name from First Presbyterian Church San Mateo. After hearing community feedback concerned about the proposed designations, it agreed to have designations in the range of three to five stories instead of the four to six suggested. Many residents are worried about the transition from buildings to single-family residential neighborhoods and want more community outreach from the city.
Comstock said the church had received a lot of questions and concerns from people in the community over the past couple of months, with rumors the church was selling the lot. Comstock said it had been a tough time for the church, as some people have been upset and angry about the changes, and some were telling the church they didn’t believe them. She stressed the church has no plans.
“It has been a stressful time,” Comstock said.
The church acknowledged that five years ago, a member of its congregation was approached about using the parking lot for affordable housing for seniors and young adults aging out of the foster care system, with a small ad hoc committee meeting a few times several years ago to look at it further and meet with a representative with the San Mateo planning department before the pandemic with no discussion after the meetings. The church said there have been no broad discussions, plans developed, financing agreements seriously discussed, or proposals presented to the elder board. Waypoint Church has said that before it decides to use the parking lot for anything else, it would require extensive conversations with the community and congregation. It stated that if there is any proposal in the future to build housing, it will engage in a transparent process with the community.
