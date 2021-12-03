Thrift shop Turnstyle is celebrating its 60th anniversary at 60 N. B St., with the volunteer-run nonprofit proud of its downtown San Mateo roots and helping children and residents through profits from Turnstyle.
“We’re really an ongoing part of the community, and we are definitely part of this block community,” said Dorothy Miller, president of the Assistance League of San Mateo County, which owns and operates the shop.
Turnstyle Shop has been at its current location since 1961 and sells donated merchandise like clothing, household items, jewelry and small furniture pieces at affordable prices. The first Turnstyle was opened in 1954 at 42 N. B St. before it moved to 60 N. B St. in October 1961. Turnstyle is owned and operated by the Assistance League of San Mateo County, an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that runs various philanthropic programs. The Assistance League of San Mateo County is one of 120 chapters in the United States and has been in the county since 1953. Turnstyle sales support Operation School Bell, the Assistance League’s main program founded in 1970 to provide new school clothing to disadvantaged children in kindergarten through seventh grade. Other programs funded through Turnstyle include college scholarships and its Baskets for Babies program.
Karen Mead, education chair with the Assistance League, said the organization is one of the oldest nonprofits that work for the community in the county. Located next door to St. Vincent de Paul and featuring a new blue awning, the thrift shop is home to a mix of used items. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing are available at low prices throughout the store, with sales often bringing pricing down to just a few dollars. China, books and artwork are also available.
Annual sales at Turnstyle in 2020 totaled around $68,300, allowing for the funding of several programs. Since August 2020, the Assistance League has provided over 2,438 schoolchildren with new clothing and shoes, mostly in San Mateo and Redwood City. It has also provided assault survivor kits to the San Mateo Medical Center, $13,000 in community scholarships, six $3,000 scholarships to community colleges, and homeless support. The public brings donated items to the store, where volunteers help sort, clean and price donations.
Despite an eight-month closure due to the pandemic and reduced finances, the group has reopened the store for several days a week. Turnstyle is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to most volunteers being seniors, some members take precautions, limiting the number of days Turnstyle can be open. Miller said public demand continues, with lines in front of the door when they first opened and people coming by even when closed. The Assistance League of San Mateo County has 74 active members and a total of 102 members who no longer work at the shop but support it through donations. Mead joined in 2010 after retiring from teaching. Many volunteers participate because they want to continue to give back to their community.
“We have been able to really serve the community and families and children. That’s our number one priority,” Mead said.
Sales have been similar to pre-pandemic numbers, with donations and income still coming in to support its programs. In April, the store started accepting contributions again, and it now accepts donations on all days they are open. The organization has done more fundraising and dipped into reserves to make up for debt during the pandemic.
“We are still managing with a limited budget. We are still getting a lot of projects completed and programs done. I’m just really happy to be part of this group,” Mead said.
Mead attributes the success of being around for 60 years in one place to owning the property, as many other businesses have moved. She noted it was a priority to purchase back in the 1960s to ensure profits go back to the community. Mead said various nonprofits and schools also recommend them to people because they know Turnstyle can provide clothes and other goods at value.
“I think people in the community know of us have been coming for generations,” Mead said. “We get people that come in and say, my mother brought me here when I was little because it has always been available.”
