The San Mateo City Council has approved a diversity and equity strategic framework aimed at identifying goals and principles for city programs and policies, with the council hopeful work on this topic will increase representation on city committees and boards.
Speaking at the May 15 council meeting, Councilmember Robert Newsom said looking at strategies around diversity could help get more diverse people on boards and commissions and increase representation.
“It’s very hard to run for office because it’s financially a burden to do so, and where we can overcome that is bringing people in from all walks of life for more of our commission and boards, and I think that might be a way to make people interested,” Newsom said.
Councilmember Rich Hedges agreed, noting, “this is a way to get diversity into the commissions and boards and move them forward to the City Council.”
The council first directed a Diversity and Equity and Inclusion Task Force to be formed in 2021 and the development of a DEI Strategic Plan, with a final draft of the report provided in March. The strategic plan effort was led by a committee that included the assistant city manager, people from the City Manager’s Office and Community Development Department and the city librarian. The guiding principles call for equity and inclusion to be at the forefront of all city services, policies and programs, empower diverse and inclusive perspectives, build trust with underserved communities and proactively address inequity by undoing all forms of systemic or environmental bias, discrimination and harassment. The document also calls for mitigating the potential for further inequality.
City staff will now work to integrate the framework into city operations for both new initiatives and initiatives underway. Assistant City Manager Kathy Kleinbaum said city staff plan to audit the current and future initiatives and bring back reports to the council for further action.
“We think one of the first and most important steps is to be working with every department to really evaluate the work they are already doing and to see if there are changes they should make in how they are approaching things,” Kleinbaum said.
The council voted 4-0 to accept the report, with Mayor Amourence Lee not at the meeting.
