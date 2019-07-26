A 29-year-old San Mateo woman arrested last week on accusations she stole more than $3,000 from 11 seniors while she was working at the Sunrise at San Mateo assisted living facility is facing six months in county jail after she pleaded no contest felony theft from an elder Thursday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Though she initially pleaded not guilty to several felony and misdemeanor charges during her first court appearance last week, Abigail Sevudredre’s case resolved Thursday with her plea deal. Sevudredre is said to have had the bank access cards of two of the seniors she stole from in her possession when she was arrested July 16, according to prosecutors.
In March, a 97-year-old woman living at the facility is said to have been reviewing her bank statements with her daughter when they noticed several charges for Uber and Lyft. Because she doesn’t have an Uber of Lyft account, the woman found the charges to be suspicious and told her daughter she keeps her debit card in her room at the facility, according to prosecutors.
The woman’s daughter is said to have reported the incident to the San Mateo Police Department, which launched an investigation and found the family of another resident had been concerned about unauthorized Uber and Lyft charges appearing on the deceased woman’s bank card, according to prosecutors.
In total, investigators found some $3,100 had been stolen from 11 seniors who had had their debit and ATM cards used without their permission. Sevudredre is believed to have used the victim’s cards to make ride-hailing charges through Uber and Lyft as well as food delivery charges through DoorDash and Grubhub between April 15, 2018, and March 30, according to prosecutors.
In custody on $200,000 bail, Sevudredre is next expected to appear in court Aug. 22 for sentencing, according to prosecutors.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said he is offended by anybody who can steal from a 97-year-old victim, especially someone who was trusted to take care of seniors.
“It’s deplorable conduct that calls for incarceration at some level,” he said.
In a prepared statement from Sunrise of San Mateo, the assisted living facility expressed gratitude to law enforcement’s efforts in investigating the matter.
“We take this matter very seriously and are committed to our residents’ security and well-being,” according to the statement. “We remain focused on offering the best possible home for our residents.”
Sevudredre’s defense attorney Paula Spano could not be immediately reached for comment.
