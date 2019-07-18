A 29-year-old San Mateo woman was taken into custody Tuesday on accusations she stole more than $3,000 from 11 seniors while she was working at the Sunrise at San Mateo assisted living facility in 2018 and 2019, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Abigail Sevudredre pleaded not guilty to felony theft from an elder and identity theft as well as 10 counts of misdemeanor theft from an elder when she appeared in court Wednesday. The county’s private defender program was appointed to her case and her preliminary hearing was set July 26, according to prosecutors.
In March, a 97-year-old woman living at the facility was allegedly reviewing her bank statements with her daughter when they noticed several charges for Uber and Lyft. Because she doesn’t have an Uber of Lyft account, the woman allegedly found the charges to be suspicious and told her daughter she keeps her debit card in her room at the facility, according to prosecutors.
The woman’s daughter allegedly reported the incident to the San Mateo Police Department, which launched an investigation and found the family of another resident had been concerned about unauthorized Uber and Lyft charges appearing on the deceased woman’s bank card, according to prosecutors.
In total, investigators allegedly found some $3,100 had been stolen from 11 seniors who had had their debit and ATM cards used without their permission. When Sevudredre was arrested Tuesday, she allegedly had the bank access cards of two of the alleged victims with her. She is believed to have used the victim’s cards to make ride-hailing charges through Uber and Lyft as well as food delivery charges through DoorDash and Grubhub between April 15, 2018, and March, according to prosecutors.
Sevudredre remains in custody on $200,000 bail and will next appear in court July 25 for Superior Court review conference, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.