San Mateo’s 2023 proposed budget shows the city is recovering from the fiscal effects of the pandemic and is in good long-term fiscal health despite the city using $12.6 million in reserves to balance the budget, according to city officials.
“Because of the prudent and disciplined actions of the council, starting in the wake of the Great Recession, that’s why we are able to continue to invest in the city’s infrastructure and employees,” Finance Director Rich Lee said at the council’s June 5 meeting. “The city’s fiscal position is healthy.”
The proposed 2023-24 budget consists of $239 million in operating expenses and $78 million in capital improvements program, with a citywide budget of $317.5 million, according to a city staff report. The general fund’s total revenue is $159 million, with total expenditures at $171.7 million. The general fund accounts for major tax revenue and funds the city’s core services like city administrative services, law enforcement, public works and community development through transient occupancy tax, sales tax, property tax and service fees. The city will use around $12.6 million in reserves to make up the general fund difference, with the city able to weather the deficit because it has enough reserves. The city’s general fund has an estimated $111.9 million in reserves, which includes $71.5 million in rainy day reserves, which is above and beyond the 25% operating reserve of $37.3 million.
Property tax remains the highest source of general fund revenue at $78 million, accounting for 45% of total revenue, although it remains $2.2 million less than the 2022 budget. For general fund expenditures, around $58 million is for the police department, $34.3 million to San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, $21.7 million to the parks and recreation department, $16.2 million to the city administration, $12.2 million to the department of public works and $8.9 million to the library.
Sales tax revenue is slowly growing and is expected to grow steadily in the coming decade, while transient occupancy tax is still recovering post-pandemic. The rising federal interest rates for loans for buying property have played a part in decreasing revenue for real property transfer taxes, which affects property sold.
“What we are anticipating is long, slow, steady growth. We certainly have recovered from the pandemic-driven recession. It took us two years, 2 1/2 times faster than the Great Recession,” Lee said of sales tax revenue.
The city is also seeing a loss of revenue due to the shortfall of property tax in lieu of vehicle license fees, which is increasing the city’s deficit. In 2004, the state had a budget agreement that swapped vehicle license fee funding with property tax due to losses in revenue at the state level. The property tax comes from nonbasic aid school districts or “educational revenue augmentation funds,” which is revenue split between the county, cities and special tax districts once the funding minimum is met for local school districts. However, San Mateo mostly has basic aid school districts, so there is not enough revenue to backfill the vehicle license fee revenue owed to the county and cities, according to a staff report. The county has seen property tax in lieu of vehicle license fee shortfalls over the past couple of years, and the city’s share of the shortfall this year is $1.9 million.
Pension contributions will also rise significantly from 2024-25 due to investment losses from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.
The council will adopt the budget at its June 20 meeting.
Only in government would anyone make a statement that a $12 million dollar loss is a balanced budget. If you use your reserves (about 10% or more of those reserves), you have a deficit. A CFO who made such a statement in a public company (hard to find a more public "company" than a city) would be shown the door.
