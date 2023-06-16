San Mateo’s 2023 proposed budget shows the city is recovering from the fiscal effects of the pandemic and is in good long-term fiscal health despite the city using $12.6 million in reserves to balance the budget, according to city officials.

“Because of the prudent and disciplined actions of the council, starting in the wake of the Great Recession, that’s why we are able to continue to invest in the city’s infrastructure and employees,” Finance Director Rich Lee said at the council’s June 5 meeting. “The city’s fiscal position is healthy.”

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Unassigned
Unassigned

Only in government would anyone make a statement that a $12 million dollar loss is a balanced budget. If you use your reserves (about 10% or more of those reserves), you have a deficit. A CFO who made such a statement in a public company (hard to find a more public "company" than a city) would be shown the door.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription