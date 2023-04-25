San Mateo Union High School District trustees adopted an updated U.S. history curriculum last week that’s meant to provide students with a broader view of how marginalized communities played a role in the nation’s evolution.
“Our new course has more focus on this idea of historical empathy which is such a great skill for our students to develop through the course of this class,” Dr. Julia Kempkey, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction, said during a Board of Trustees meeting Thursday, April 20.
Trustees voted 4-1 to adopt the updated U.S. history course outline including updated course purpose content goals, student outcomes and enduring themes. The document is meant to provide teachers with a framework and multiple entry points for discussing different points in American history.
The update was prompted by requests by students to integrate more alternative perspectives into the course so they could see themselves in the nation’s history. The district began its work to update the course — approved by a previous board in 2018 — by forming a task force in early 2021 that was challenged with reviewing the course for bias and suggesting changes.
Under the updated course outline, students are meant to be able to draw from history while contextualizing modern issues and events, analyze power structures throughout the nation’s history and related social justice movements, develop historical thinking skills to analyze U.S. history and be empowered to challenge outdated dominant narratives that reinforce power structures in modern American history.
Board President Greg Land, a former history teacher, praised staff on their work creating what he described as an important course of study that will help students build upon areas of history they’ve studied in previous grades and go deeper into issues than they did under previous models.
“We talk about common core. This is the same concept but at a more intellectually deep level as you climb the stairs so to speak. Nothing has really changed, you’re just doing it at a more sophisticated level,” Land said. “I wasn’t drawn one way or another but this helped me clarify and crystalize that this course of study is important to go to the next level. So I really appreciate that.”
Trustee Jennifer Jacobson was the lone vote against updating the course. After assessing the current curriculum and proposed update and speaking with history teachers in the district, Jacobson said she believed the 2016 version struck a good balance between giving teachers the opportunity to discuss marginalized groups while addressing the foundational ideals of the nation.
“Those that oppose the new version find great strength in the current course. They also express concern that, as one parent put it, the proposed version loses some important aspect of the basic fundamental teaching of U.S. history and replaces it with a modern political and social analysis which should come in other classes like government or ethnic studies or college where their analysis would be based on the foundational information learned in a U.S. history survey course,” Jacobson said. “On this point, I agree. Others may disagree, that’s why there are five of us. But on this point, I agree. Students need to earn the fundamental core events of modern history in high school without the filter of power and privilege that is appropriate in ethnic studies.”
Others have shared Jacobson’s perspective. Two parents spoke during a recent study session on the change and asked that the board not adopt the updates. Another parent, Andrew Nicola, was the only parent to speak out during last week’s meeting but he shared a similar request.
Nicola argued that the curriculum appeared to be telling students what to think rather than giving them the tools to analyze issues. He pointed specifically to a course goal that students be able to identify and challenge hegemony or dominant narratives throughout history, a goal he said isn’t identified in the state curriculum or the American Historical Association.
“We should equip all of our students with the skills to form and develop their own points of view, not my point of view or any other parent’s particular point of view on a controversial topic, not the boards’ view and not the view of a particular classroom teacher. Our students deserve that intellectual freedom,” Nicola said.
Kempkey said she wanted to avoid debates over wording while also asserting that the concept is referenced in the state’s History Social Science Framework, a document adopted by the California State Board of Education in July 2016. The updated curriculum is aligned with the History Social Science Framework and the California Content Standards, a document adopted by the state in 1999, Kempkey said.
While the board ultimately sided with the updated course outline, Supervisor Randall Booker said he appreciated the community feedback.
“The engagement is good. It’s going to make our program better. I’ll tell you for myself personally, I’ve done course of studies for 25, 27 years now and I learn every time and this is no exception,” Booker said. “I appreciate all the engagement. I may not always agree with differing points of view but that doesn’t mean I’m not listening and it certainly doesn’t mean I’m not learning.”
