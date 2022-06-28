A deal to purchase San Mateo Union High School District’s 40-acre Crestmoor site is a step closer to being closed, however, the advancement came with a price reduction.
Residential developer, SummerHill Homes, is taking measures to purchase the former Crestmoor High School site at 300 Piedmont Ave. in San Bruno. An agreement approved by the school board in December set the price at $85 million.
On Thursday, board trustees approved an amendment to that agreement that reduced to purchase price to $84.3 million while also acknowledging that SummerHill has found the land to meet feasibility standards for their future potential project.
The price adjustment was due to “shifts in costs discovered during the feasibility period,” district spokesperson Laura Chalkley said in an email. An earlier deal with a different developer estimated a selling price of up to $125 million with a plan to build between 120 and 200 single-family homes but that deal fell through last August.
Chalkley said the district and SummerHill remain in contract and the deal is expected to close once the developer completes the city’s entitlement process and receives tentative map approval. That process is expected to take between 12 and 15 months, she said.
