Two people were cited and released Saturday for possession of drugs and paraphernalia, cash, packaging and weighing material and a replica firearm after a traffic stop Saturday evening at Fashion Island and Mariner’s Island boulevards, according to police.

At about 5:51 p.m., San Mateo police conducted the stop and searched the Mercedes because the driver was on probation. They found a scale, clear baggies and a replica rifle BB gun. They were staying at a nearby hotel, so police searched the room and found another scale, more paraphernalia, pills identified as Xanax, suspected fentanyl and suspected methamphetamine. Police determined they were likely selling drugs. The drugs and cash were seized and the driver, Deavon Scottgardon, 31, of Rancho Cordova, and passenger Amanda Moore, 41, of Reno, were arrested and released by citation at the scene because of COVID-19 protocol, according to police.

