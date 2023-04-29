A proposal to relocate the southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps from East Poplar Avenue to a new location at Peninsula Avenue and buy up to 34 private properties is up for discussion at a special San Mateo City Council meeting Monday.

The discussion will talk about the next steps for the Highway 101 and Peninsula Avenue interchange, a proposal to create a full northbound and southbound access interchange at Peninsula Avenue and Airport Boulevard by moving the off-ramps to Peninsula Avenue. The city is moving the southbound ramps to Peninsula Avenue because it has two lanes in each direction, no parking or driveways and has shoulders and bike lanes, all advantages over East Poplar Avenue. The proposal would require buying 29 or 34 private properties in the area next to Highway 101 along North Amphlett Boulevard, depending on the project design, according to a city staff report.

