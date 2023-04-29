A proposal to relocate the southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps from East Poplar Avenue to a new location at Peninsula Avenue and buy up to 34 private properties is up for discussion at a special San Mateo City Council meeting Monday.
The discussion will talk about the next steps for the Highway 101 and Peninsula Avenue interchange, a proposal to create a full northbound and southbound access interchange at Peninsula Avenue and Airport Boulevard by moving the off-ramps to Peninsula Avenue. The city is moving the southbound ramps to Peninsula Avenue because it has two lanes in each direction, no parking or driveways and has shoulders and bike lanes, all advantages over East Poplar Avenue. The proposal would require buying 29 or 34 private properties in the area next to Highway 101 along North Amphlett Boulevard, depending on the project design, according to a city staff report.
San Mateo Public Works Director Azalea Mitch said there is currently no funding for land acquisition for construction or arrangement with any property owner because the project is in the planning stages. The properties are primarily businesses, with one residential parcel.
City staff has said the project would address long-term safety and traffic operations and reduce travel times within the Peninsula Avenue interchange area for San Mateo and Burlingame residents, with significant traffic congestion reduction expected during peak hours. If the project opened in 2029, there would be around 131,000 hours of travel time saved, according to a city staff report. Many city streets near the ramp have had congestion issues because of freeway traffic. Other benefits include improved bicycle and pedestrian travel options on Peninsula Avenue from just west of North Humboldt Street to North Bayshore Boulevard and school safety.
The three primary partners are the city of San Mateo, the project sponsor; the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, the funding partner; and Caltrans, responsible for reviewing the environmental process and approving the project. San Mateo is responsible for moving the project forward and obtaining funding. Burlingame is also involved because Peninsula Avenue is on the border with Burlingame and cut-through traffic is a concern.
San Mateo has two options for the design, a spread diamond interchange or a tight diamond interchange alternative. The tight diamond interchange would have closer-spaced ramp intersections and was proposed to minimize right-of-way impacts, or the need to acquire private property. The two options involve local road improvements and parking changes in some surrounding areas, like North Amphlett Boulevard and Peninsula Avenue. Project costs show that the tight diamond alternative would cost a total of $169 million, and $227 million for the spread diamond alternative. For the tight diamond alternative, the design costs are $18 million, right-of-way acquisition costs are $97 million, and construction costs $54 million. The spread alternative calls for $20 million for design, $151 million for right-of-way acquisitions and $56 million for construction. The tight diamond requires acquiring 29 parcels, while the spread diamond requires 34 properties. The discussion will focus on the next steps, timeline, private property acquisition options and funding. The special meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
In other business, the council will also discuss the recent San Mateo County District Attorney’s report on allegations of Brown Act violations and vote trading, along with a code of conduct for the council and city boards and commissions. The April 6 report found no evidence of criminal activity regarding potential vote trading allegations from Mayor Amourence Lee around the San Mateo mayoral seat. The monthslong investigation started followings public allegations from Lee that she had received vote-trading proposals to become mayor in exchange for voting for Cliff Robbins, a member of the San Mateo Sustainability and Infrastructure Commission, to fill a vacant council seat.
