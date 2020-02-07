A revised affordable housing proposal in San Mateo that has grown by two stories and 61 units since it was last discussed in November is moving forward.
The City Council Monday agreed to at least study the latest proposal by nonprofit developer MidPen that includes 225 below-market-rate units in a seven-story building. The original proposal was 164 units in a five-story building until the council late last year directed MidPen to leverage Assembly Bill 1763, which allows for additional height and density in 100% affordable projects near transit.
“To me it seems like a no-brainer to at least study it,” said Deputy Mayor Eric Rodriguez. “I really see this as a once-in-a-decade opportunity.”
Located on city-owned land at 480 E. Fourth Ave. and 400 E. Fifth Ave., the proposed project includes studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, half of which would be reserved for those earning 60% of area median income and below while the other half would be for those earning up to 120% of area median income. As with the original proposal, a quarter of the units would be reserved for public sector employees.
During the meeting, councilmembers said they’d be willing to kick in an additional $3 million to the project, bringing the city’s total contribution to $9.5 million. For the original proposal, the city’s contribution would be $2 million less.
There is currently enough money in the city’s affordable housing and parking in-lieu funds to cover that cost, which could go down if additional funding sources are identified or if construction costs are lower than expected, according to a staff report.
The development also includes a parking garage with 696 stalls, 164 of which would be for the residential building while 532 of them would be open to the public.
While the unit count is up in the latest iteration of the proposal, councilmembers want the number of parking stalls to remain as is, bringing the units-to-parking stall-ratio to 1:0.7.
To reduce parking demand, a larger portion of the additional units are studio apartments, which can serve seniors or other populations that are less likely to own cars, according to the report. Councilman Rick Bonilla wants to explore shared parking opportunities for day and nighttime users of the garage, and MidPen will reserve a portion of the units for tenants who don’t own cars and also give out bus passes to its tenants to further discourage car ownership.
While councilmembers welcomed the latest project proposal, those who spoke during public comment were evenly split on it. The critics are worried the increased height and density will exacerbate traffic and privacy impacts, and a number of them feel the original, smaller proposal was more appropriate for the site.
“I just feel two more floors is too high,” said resident Diana Pettit.
Other residents argued the additional affordable units are sorely needed in the midst of the housing crisis.
“We are not going to solve the housing crisis in one project but this is a hell of a start,” said Nicole Fernandez. “Seven floors is going to be an amazing project and it’s exactly the kind of thing I want to see in San Mateo. As a homeowner, as someone who’s here in the long run, as someone who wants to keep the diversity of our community, this project is exactly what I want to see.”
A worker resource center currently sits on the project site and the plan is to relocate it elsewhere in the city before construction starts in at least 18 months. City officials are looking into possible commercial properties that could be leased, and have yet to find a viable one, said Assistant City Manager Kathy Kleinbaum.
Environmental impact reports for the development are being prepared and future meeting dates have been set. There will be a community meeting Feb. 24, a Planning Commission study session April 28 and a Planning Commission hearing June 23. The council will vote on the development after another hearing July 20.
“There will be lots more opportunities for public comment,” said Mayor Joe Goethals. “This is only the beginning, not the end.”
In other business, the council signed off on changes to the city’s below market rate inclusionary program to provide flexibility for developers and facilitate the construction of additional units in the income categories that have not been recently served. Developers of rental projects with 11 or more units previously had to include either 10% very low-income units or 15% low-income units, but the former requirement has now been eliminated and only the latter remains. Developers may meet the 15% requirement with any income combination that works for them provided they stay at or below the low-income level.
For ownership projects with 11 or more units, developers previously had to include 10% low-income units or 15% moderate-income units, but the council agreed to do away with the former rule and keep the latter one. While the changes are effective immediately, any residential development proposal that has been submitted to the city will be grandfathered in.
