San Mateo is closing its sports fields at Bayside Joinville, Los Prados and Martin Luther King Jr. Park this weekend following reports of large unauthorized gatherings in those areas.
The city closed the sports fields last weekend and will do it again for the weekend of Jan. 9. The city made the decision after getting reports from neighbors and others of large sports gatherings and celebrations during the weekends. The Bay Area is still under a regional stay-at-home order, which started on Dec. 18. Public gatherings of any size in San Mateo are currently prohibited.
The city has only committed to the closings through the weekend, but it’s open to extending the closures on weekends if large gatherings continue or residents report more violations. The city did not have any incidents of people gathering last weekend when the fields were closed, although it may have been due to the weather and holidays, according to Sheila Canzian, San Mateo director of Parks and Recreation.
San Mateo police officers have been patrolling in the area around the parks to discourage any potential public gatherings. San Mateo spokeswoman Samantha Weigel said the city at this point is focusing on education against large gatherings rather than issuing citations or fines due to violations.
Canzian said most of the public had obeyed social distancing and other health orders in public parks and areas. Violations at the sports fields are among the few instances where orders are not being obeyed. Most complaints about social distancing or public gatherings in public parks and recreation areas have been at sports fields.
The city will also no longer be making lease amendments to contracts with tenants of city-owned properties to help with COVID-19 business issues. The city will reassess the need for possible lease amendments later on in the year. Jennifer Chen, San Mateo economic development manager, said in an email many of the city’s commercial tenants have requested and been granted amendments to their lease terms over the past year to consider the business impacts of COVID-19. The City Council waived rents for tenants of city-owned properties from April to August. The city reduced rents in September by 50% for any business allowed to open and has waived rent for any business unable to open that continues until the city lifts its state of emergency. Chen said staff recommended keeping the current waivers and postponing additional lease amendments because it’s unknown how long the pandemic and the current stay-at-home order will last.
San Mateo City Manager Drew Corbett said at the Jan. 4 City Council meeting that one of its tenants recently approached the city about additional lease amendments. The city owns and manages eight commercial properties downtown. The tenants are A+Mail Boxes & More, Beard Papa’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Fletch’s, Red Giant Coffee, Rise Pizzeria, Next Level Sports and Century 12 San Mateo.
The city has also extended the deadline to use all remaining special COVID-19 leave hours for city employees through March 31. The city gave 80 hours off for each employee for COVID-19 exposure, isolation and quarantine provided through state and federal benefits. The city said 59 employees used an average of 49 hours of special COVID-19 leave from April through December. The city expects some employees to need the unused hours as the pandemic continues throughout the winter due to COVID-19 exposures.
The San Mateo Local Education Agency Plan, which provides services to English learners and students, restarted Tuesday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and the San Mateo Senior Center. The city will have the full program running through March, although it expects to have some parts of the program run through the entire school year, depending on how in-person learning resumes throughout the new year. Additional costs for the program through March will cost $184,000.
