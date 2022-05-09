Efforts to bring back downtown San Mateo events in the pedestrian-only areas of B Street are on track following council endorsement, with the city now working on details for holding upcoming events this year.
“I think these are a great idea. I would really like to get back to having some city-sponsored outdoor activities on these streets, especially since this is how these streets will be moving forward,” Mayor Rick Bonilla said.
The 2022 event series would be similar to the September Nights on B Street event series held in 2019, in which the closed street became an open public space for music, dances, events, food, community outreach booths and a children’s play zone to celebrate San Mateo’s 125th birthday. Canceled the last two years because of COVID-19, the new event will likely take place on two Thursdays and one Saturday. The earlier Saturday start will include more children’s activities and accommodate working families. The children’s activities would consist of a play area, bounce house, games, and a stage for entertainers. Initially held in September, San Mateo is exploring having it during the summer or later in the winter. However, issues around a short planned turnaround and weather could play a role. San Mateo will likely alternate events between Second and Third avenues on B Street and First and Second avenues to ensure each area will see a boost in foot traffic. In 2019, staff said businesses on Second and Third avenues reported revenue increases during events, while businesses on First and Second avenues did not, with around 1,000 people attending various events.
“I’m excited to see the city program the spaces. I think there is a lot of good learning we can do in the outdoor dining area and how to coexist with the community space,” Councilmember Amourence Lee said.
The city will not need to close the streets to traffic because the San Mateo City Council in 2021 created pedestrian malls and permanently closed B Street between First Avenue and Third Avenue to traffic. A pedestrian mall is an area closed to all vehicle traffic but open to the public, designed to increase interaction downtown and improve the downtown’s long-term future. Assistant City Manager Kathy Kleinbaum said businesses on the event streets would need to temporarily remove any platforms or furnishings for the event. B Street was used for temporary pedestrian malls throughout the pandemic to help businesses deal with pandemic restrictions. The closures were popular enough with large parts of the public and restaurant owners that the council decided to make them permanent. Kleinbaum said while businesses might not be enthusiastic about temporarily removing their outdoor furnishings, she noted they benefit from having the area closed year-round. She said the city would try and work with businesses to find offsite storage.
“As we look at working at this new paradigm of the way we use B Street on these blocks, it’s going to be a learning experience,” Bonilla said. “We are going to probably start off thinking we are going to do things one way and maybe evolve into doing things a different way. That’s going to work out better for the business and the people.”
The total cost for the September Nights on B Street in 2019 was $120,000, and the city anticipates the price will be similar to or slightly higher than the 2019 cost due to inflation and potentially a larger event area. The city is exploring sponsors to offset funding and working with the Chamber of Commerce on partnerships.
